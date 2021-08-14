Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Matt Damon shares his thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: 'They seem pretty happy right now'
hollywood

Matt Damon shares his thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: 'They seem pretty happy right now'

Matt Damon showed his support for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship and said all he wanted was their happiness.
ANI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Matt Damon has always supported his friend Ben Affleck as he rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon recently opened up about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship during a rapid-fire question-and-answer round in an upcoming interview for The Carlos Watson Show.

According to People magazine, Matt spoke about the couple while promoting his new movie Stillwater. "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am," the actor said. He added, "They're both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

Ben, Jennifer and her daughter Emme were spotted leaving Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The Gone Girl actor has spent time with Jennifer's family in recent months, including an outing that was attended by his own kids along with the pop star's.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty breaks down in tears, fans say ‘stay strong’. Watch

Ben and Jennifer were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Ben went on to marry actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair, who share three children together divorced in 2018. Jennifer shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
matt damon ben affleck jennifer lopez

Related Stories

bollywood

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding LIVE: Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, others arrive at Anil Kapoor’s home

UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 06:27 PM IST
bollywood

When Shammi Kapoor was smitten by Madhubala, kept forgetting his lines out of nervousness: 'Hit by a thunderbolt'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 06:04 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Hansle Parchment tracks down woman who helped him win gold. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP