Matthew Perry had 'never been happier,' was planning to build foundation for people with addiction issues: Report

Matthew Perry had reportedly planned to continue to help people suffering from substance abuse before his death. In fact, the actor was planning to build a foundation to assist people with addiction issues, according to PEOPLE. He had earlier founded Perry House, a men’s sober living facility. It ran for two years.

Matthew Perry During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)(Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction. He had later also opened up about his subsequent journey to sobriety. He revealed in October 2022 that he almost died at 49 due to his increasing drug addiction, and was in coma for two weeks, fighting for his life. This was followed by a stay in the hospital for five months, as well as a year using a colostomy bag after his colon burst from opioid overuse.

Meanwhile, sources who were in touch with Perry told TMZ that he had "never been happier" before his death. The Friends star had only just moved into his new house three weeks ago.

Sources also told the news outlet that Perry recently committed to acting in a new movie, a drama, as well as other projects. He had also been coming up with ideas for scripts, and his life appeared to be optimistic.

In fact, Perry had also spoken about meditation during his last conversation with Friends co-star Ione Skye. In his final text exchange with the actress, Perry said, “Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are," said Perry. Skye wrote in response, "Awe. I love that. Xo."

Matthew Perry was found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant

As new details emerge, it has been revealed that Perry was found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant. His assistant lifted up his head and tried to get him some air, first responders have said, according to the Daily Mail. By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the actor’s house and pulled him out of the jacuzzi, he was already dead.

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that an autopsy has been completed but toxicology reports are pending. The status of Perry’s cause of death is now listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation." Foul play is not suspected.