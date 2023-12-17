Matthew Perry turned ‘angry and mean’ due to excessive ketamine and nicotine lollipops consumption: report

The sudden passing of Matthew Perry sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, but the autopsy report added a more surprising element, suggesting that Perry's demise resulted from excessive ketamine consumption and other medications in his system. More devastating details about the star's final days were recently revealed in a report obtained by PageSix. The report claims that due to the excessive consumption of some drugs, the FRIENDS star became "angry and mean".

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo(REUTERS)

Matthew Perry relied on nicotine lollipops and testosterone shots in his final days

According to a Page Six report published on Friday, a female acquaintance of the late Matthew Perry revealed that the testosterone shots he had received had caused him to act ‘angry and mean’ in the weeks before his death. Previous reports implied that Matthew Perry's death was linked to a mix of ketamine, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects. However, a recent report claims that Perry had also been consuming Tamoxifen for weight loss, taking an antidiabetic prescription, and using nicotine lollipops, all in conjunction with the lethal combination.

The toxicology report said that Matthew Perry died while receiving "ketamine infusion therapy," but the coroner made it clear that ‘the final infusion’ was not the reason for Perry's demise. Perry was trying to stop smoking in the meantime before he passed away. According to a colleague, Perry made it clear that he would "never kill himself" and was confident about his future.

The report claimed, “In the assistant’s bedroom, there were multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles prescribed to the decedent, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy and breath mints.”

The actor took the male hormone, although it's unclear why. Further digging into the matter is currently underway. As per the top neuroscientist Dr. Bankole Johnson, who spoke to the magazine “It would be questionable medicine to provide ketamine to someone also using buprenorphine — a true recipe for disaster.”

Matthew Perry hated ketamine

Perry had stated in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir that he disliked ketamine, which makes the sudden autopsy report quite surprising. He expressed in the memoir his discontent with the therapies he underwent while in a Swiss rehab center during the epidemic, expressing that he often felt as though he was "dying."