Meghan Markle 'lacks sense of humour': Prince Harry's friends complained as she scolded them for 'inappropriate' jokes

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry's friends complained that his wife, former actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle 'lacked any sense of humour'. In Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, author Tom Bower wrote how Meghan shot down the 'inappropriate' jokes made by Harry's friends. (Also Read | Fans support Meghan Markle amid reports of her bullying Buckingham Palace staff)

As per Tom, Prince Harry's friends came to meet them on a weekend at England's Sandringham in 2016. Harry invited over a dozen friends, mostly his school friends from Eton, with their partners. The gathering took place after Meghan and Harry’s relationship was made public.

The Sun quoted Tom's book, “Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes--and a lot of drinking. He had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction. Their jokes, involving sexism, feminism and transgender people, ricocheted around the living rooms and dining rooms. Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values. According to Harry’s friends, again and again, she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt. Harry’s world would not be her world.”

Talking about Harry's friends later discussing Meghan, Tom wrote, “Meghan was a dampener on the party, they concluded. She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’ said one. ‘Harry must be f***ing nuts’."

Meghan and Prince Harry's engagement was announced on November 27, 2017, by his father Prince Charles. The marriage ceremony was held on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Meghan and Harry welcomed their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. They also had a daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021.

Meghan and Prince Harry left Buckingham Palace on February 19, 2021, and moved to the US. The couple signed deals with online streaming platforms like Spotify and Netflix, as per Deadline. Recently, Netflix revealed the title of an animated series Pearls, still in the making, which was created by Meghan.

