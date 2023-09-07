Meghan Markle parties with 'Suits' co-stars in throwback video

If you've forgotten, Patrick J. Adams has taken the responsibility to remind everyone that Meghan Markle used to be a hot-shot actress once, who also partied hard. In a throwback video shared by Meghan's ‘Suits’ co-star, the royal can be seen grooving with the show's cast back in 2012.

Patrick shared the video to his Instagram story highlights on Thursday, where the actress can be seen moving to “Heads High” by Mr.Vegas in an undisclosed bar.

Along with Adam himself, his wife Troian Bellisario and actor Rick Hoffman can also be seen enjoying themselves.

Interestingly, before posting the clip Patrick changed his Instagram bio to: “The guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

While he references Meghan marrying Prince Harry in his bio, Patrick himself played the role of her husband, Mike Ross in the series.

Suits, a legal drama television series, aired on the USA network from 2011 to 2019, for over nine seasons.

After its acquisition by Netflix on June 23, the show got a renewed life with increased viewership where it cracked about 3.14 billion minutes of watch time.

Recently, the show has also been making headlines as creator Aaron Korsh claimed that the Royal family had blocked Meghan's character from saying certain phrases.

He explained to the Hollywood Reporter how they had to replace certain original phrases of Meghan's.

“Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating,” said Aaron.

He shared how Meghan was supposed to say, "My family would say poppycock," but it was canned and the word poppycock was changed to the evergreen “bulls---t.”

He alleged that the Royal Family feared the clip would be cut to her saying ‘c--k’ and become viral on the net.