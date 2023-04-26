Meghan Markle refuses to kiss Prince Harry on camera during match, gently stops him. Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently attended a basketball match at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged online as they sat and had a conversation as well as laughed while watching the game. (Also Read | King Charles extends ‘olive branch’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of May coronation)

Meghan Markle refused to kiss Prince Harry on camera during a match.

A video has been shared on Twitter in which the couple was caught on the Kiss Cam and they were seen on the jumbotron. As soon as they appeared on the screen, Meghan started laughing while Harry leaned towards her. Instead of kissing, Meghan gently touched Prince Harry's arm and looked at him still laughing. Harry then made a face and looked at her.

For the match, Harry was seen in a white T-shirt, black blazer, and pants. Meghan wore a T-shirt, pink blazer and matching shorts. Sharing the video on Twitter, a person wrote, "Awww my favs are out watching the Lakers game."

Posting several pictures of the couple, another fan said, "Big cheers for Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Princess Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex at the Lakers game… so loved!" "This is a gorgeous picture, look at the pure happiness so glad they are out of the cr** over here," read a comment. A Twitter user wrote, "She refused to kiss him for the kiss cam. Hahaha."

The duo was part of the game days ahead of Prince Harry attending his father King Charles III's coronation without Meghan. As per Fox News, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex will attend the ceremony being held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," Fox News reported. King Charles will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla. The coronation coincides with Harry and Markle's son Archie's fourth birthday.

According to ABC News, preparations for the coronation have also been overshadowed in recent months by Prince Harry's allegations about the King, Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

