King Charles extends ‘olive branch’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of May coronation

Last week it was revealed that Meghan Markle won't be attending King Charles III's coronation ceremony next month, after which there were concerns whether matters would resolve between the Sussexes and the royal family. Now, it has been revealed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are included in the official souvenir programme for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Also read: Prince Harry will be snubbed at King Charles III's coronation, claims royal expert: 'Expect pics of him standing alone') King Charles III has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of the Coronation.

The family portrait from 2018 was selected by King Charles. It includes the Duchess of Sussex as part of the official Buckingham Palace souvenir programme that will accompany the coronation, a report in the The Daily Mail online stated. The photo features Charles and Camilla, who were then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall; along with Prince William and Kate with their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince Harry with Meghan Markle. The second photograph, which will be included in the £20 programme, shows the family sharing a lighter moment, where Meghan, Camilla, Kate and George can be seen laughing at something behind the camera. Both of the pictures were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson.

The move is considered to be an 'olive branch' to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite the decision of the Duchess not to attend the upcoming event. Earlier, a source had also informed The Sun that King Charles III was 'disappointed' that Meghan Markle won't be attending the coronation. “The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his 'darling boy' will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won't see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation,” informed the source.

Speculation surrounding the couple's attendance at the coronation grabbed media headlines weeks before the official statement from the spokesperson was released that only Prince Harry would be in attendance. It was recently revealed that since the date of the coronation coincided with their son Archie’s fourth birthday, Meghan Markle had decided that she didn't want to spend the day away from him.

Harry and Meghan were last spotted with the rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, they have been open about their life in the royal family, and moved to the US, where they now live with their two children.

