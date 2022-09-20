Meghan Markle wipes away tear at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, fan says: 'She loved Her Royal Highness'

Meghan Markle, a former actor and the Duchess of Sussex, was left teary-eyed at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey. In several pictures that emerged online, Meghan was seen wiping away a tear. As Meghan stood next to her husband, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, during the service tears were also seen rolling down her face. (Also Read | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'uninvited' to Queen Elizabeth's funeral reception)

Prince Harry was also seen trying to fight back his tears in pictures shared by a fan account on Instagram. They got emotional outside Westminster Abbey before Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken to Hyde Park's Wellington Arch. It was then transported to Windsor's St George's Chapel, her final resting place.

Reacting to the pictures, a fan said, "She is the wife of the Queen’s grandson… she deserves to be respected for that… she loved Her Royal Highness, nothing you can do to change that fact!" Another person commented, "Duchess Of Sussex you are the epitome of grace and elegance. Angels are with you and Harry." A comment read, "Meghan and Harry are the truest ones there!"

After the grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip and parents in an intimate ceremony in Windsor. King Charles III and senior royal family members gathered late Monday for the private interment ceremony.

Earlier Monday, 800 mourners, many of them the queen’s staff, joined royal family members in the chapel for a committal service — the last public ceremony capping 10 days of national mourning that saw huge military parades, miles-long queues in London to see the queen’s coffin lying in state.

Last week, a report by The Telegraph said that Meghan and Harry “appear to have been uninvited to the state reception at Buckingham Palace” hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. The report had said that “it remains unclear why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend”. The report quoted sources saying the couple was ‘baffled’ by the mix-up.

with AP inputs

