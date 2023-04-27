Meghan Trainor's candid confession: Vaginismus made sex with my husband Daryl Sabara so painful, 'I can't walk'

US singer and Australian Idol judge, Meghan Trainor, has opened up about her struggles with sex due to a gynecological medical complication on the Workin’ On It podcast.

Meghan Trainor opens up about her painful condition on Workin' On It podcast. (Image Credit: Youtube)

Trainor has been diagnosed with Vaginismus, which causes involuntary tensing on the vaginal muscles, making love can be painful for sufferers and they may even avoid physical intimacy because of this medical condition. This is a very common condition among females and can cause both physical and mental stress.

The Grammy winner, 29, revealed that after welcoming her son Riley in 2021, it took her a long time to consider having sex with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, to conceive a second child. Trainor described sex with her “big boy” husband as so “painful” that she “can’t walk” afterwards. She is now pregnant with their second son.

Proud parents Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara (Image Credit: Instagram)

“As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ like, to the point when…I had to ice myself after,” told the Australian Idol judge.

The songwriter admitted that it felt “stingy” and “burny” during every intercourse and she wishes she could make the “Spy Kids” star smaller.

“[It’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that,” Trainor explained. “I wish I could make Daryl smaller,” she recalled.

Despite trying “every angle,” Trainor rejected her guest Trisha Paytas’ idea to get on top, saying that would be a “nightmare.”

“I’m like, ‘Please, no, for so many reasons.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me. I don’t like this. This hurts way worse,’” the American Music Award nominee addressed.

The ‘Mother’ musician confessed that she had no idea about her condition until a check-up with a doctor. “I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?” she said.

Trainor wants to eventually “be a star at sex” and has tried transcendental meditation to help with her pain, but she falls asleep “every time.”

Trainor and Sabara began dating in 2016 after meeting two years prior. They got engaged the following year and were married in 2018. In 2019, the pair made headlines when they visited an erotic store, although Trainor later clarified via TikTok that the purchases were “for a friend.”

