Megyn Kelly fires back at George Clooney over journalism jab: ‘That’s not journalism, George…’

Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back after George Clooney appeared to take a swipe at her journalistic credentials during a conversation with Broadway legend Patti LuPone for Variety’s Actors on Actors. Megyn Kelly fiercely defends her journalism credentials against George Clooney's criticism, accusing him of hypocrisy and cowardice for his delayed op-ed on President Biden.(AP)

On the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, the former Fox News and NBC anchor responded to Clooney’s comments. “He’s starring in a play about Edward R. Murrow because Clooney fancies himself a journalist, you see, and has lots of thoughts on how journalists need to do journalism,” Kelly said.

ALSO READ| Did Ben Affleck just admit that Jennifer Lopez ‘drove him crazy’?

Clooney's op-ed sparks heated debate over Biden's 2024 candidacy

Clooney’s much-discussed New York Times op-ed in which he called for President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 race, alluding that Kelly argued, “He does it mainly by stumbling upon the biggest story of the decade, that a sitting president is mentally infirm and ought to be 25th Amendment’ed right out of office, and then burying it, saying absolutely nothing for weeks on end.”

“And then only after that president humiliates himself on the national stage at a Presidential debate, and then refuses to step down as the entire Democrat Party watches its electoral chances up and down the ticket go swirling down the toilet.”

“Finally, he decides to write an op-ed in the New York Times saying Joe Biden is not up for the job,” she continued. “That’s not journalism, George — it’s cowardice and naked partisanship. You’re not fooling anyone.”

Kelly also threw shade at Clooney’s new Broadway project, Good Night, and Good Luck, “So now he’s starring in his Broadway show … by the way, what’s the matter, George? Are the Hollywood roles getting a little hard to come by as you age and get decidedly more smug and self-congratulatory? I’m just asking!”

ALSO READ| Where was Amal? George Clooney’s solo broadway debut sparks buzz

“I don’t care much in terms of what they say,” he told LuPone. “We don’t tell people what to think when we show that montage at the end, for instance. You see Megyn Kelly, who’s come out and said I’m not a journalist. I didn’t say I was a journalist.”