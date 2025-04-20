Megyn Kelly says she doesn't think Barack and Michelle Obama are a good match, ‘She and he married the wrong people’

Megyn Kelly has expressed some strong opinions about Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s marriage, saying she does not think the two are a good match. Megyn’s comments come shortly after Michelle opened up about various aspects of her marriage, and dismissed divorce rumours. Megyn Kelly says Barack and Michelle Obama ‘married the wrong people’ (Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg, michelleobama/Instagram)

“Every word she says about Barack Obama is negative,” Megyn said on her The Megyn Kelly Show, referring to comments Michelle recently made about her husband on her own podcast, IMO.

In the first few episodes, the former first lady has said she and Barack do not agree on when it is time to go to bed. She also revealed that her husband has had issues with being on time.

‘I think she and he married the wrong people’

“Every time she opines, it’s something that reflects poorly on him,” Megyn said.

The journalist also blasted Michelle for remarks she made years ago, in which she appeared to normalise not getting along for a full decade in a marriage. “There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, [I’m] 40,” Michelle said at a panel in 2022. “But guess what? Ten years — we’ve been married 30 — I would take 10 bad years over 30. It’s just how you look at it.”

Megyn said, “I’ve been married for 17 and a half years, and not one was bad.” The former Fox News host divorced physician Daniel Kendall after five years, and then went on to marry her current husband, Douglas Brunt, in 2008.

After months of being plagued by divorce rumours, Michelle broke her silence on the April 9 episode of the Work in Progress with Sophia Bush podcast, dismissing the claims. "The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she said. "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" she added. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."