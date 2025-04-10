Michelle Obama recently dismissed rumours about a divorce from her husband of 32 years, Barack Obama. The former first lady, who has often expressed her love for her husband, had once opened up about being cheated on. Michelle Obama once revealed she was ‘cheated on and lied to’ – here's who wounded the former first lady (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

In her book titled The Light We Carry, Michelle said in the past that before she met Barack, she had dated “men who were less sure of themselves and what they wanted.” She said that among those men was a “player or two,” people who were “nice to look at and exciting to be around, but who were often peering over my shoulder, trying to see who else was in a room, what further connections could be made.”

Michelle revealed at the time that she had been “cheated on and lied to a few times” by “early loves.” Barack, she said, was different from any other man she had met before, as he was “direct and clear about what he wanted.”

How Michelle and Barack Obama stayed ‘married and unmiserable’ for over 30 years

In the same book, published in 2022, Michelle also revealed that she and her husband have never been “everything” to each other – something she would tell people who approached her “seeking relationship advice,” asking her how the two of them have “managed to stay both married and unmiserable for 30 years now.” Michelle said that while she does not “have the answers,” she does often stress that she and Barack “have never tried to be each other’s ‘everything’ in life – to single-handedly shoulder the entire load of care that each of us requires.”

Michelle has often spoken up about her admiration for Barack, and recently even gave fans a sneak peak into a nighttime dispute the couple have. In an episode of the ‘Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce’ podcast, she said last month, “My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn’t understand,” adding that she loves getting into “some good sheets” at night when it’s “cool.”