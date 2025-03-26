Megyn Kelly launches podcast network: Here's who will be hosting the first few shows

Former Fox News primetime star Megyn Kelly is launching her own podcast network, MK Media. It is “a podcast network for video and audio shows from creators in the news and entertainment space,” according to megynkelly.com. The first few shows will be hosted by independent journalist Mark Halperin, columnist Maureen Callahan, and influencer and political commentator Link Lauren, and more are expected to follow. Megyn Kelly launches podcast network (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I’m thrilled to launch MK Media and to use our platform to help sane, reasonable, good-humored people build their own followings in this new media space,” Megyn Kelly said in a statement, according to the website. “I am a huge fan of Mark’s, Maureen’s and Link’s and I know our audience will be as excited as I am to hear more from them.”

“We’ll have additional announcements soon, as we expand beyond news and entertainment," Kelly further said.

Statements from the hosts

Halperin, a veteran of ABC News and Bloomberg, is set to host Next Up, a news show. “America is filled with quality sandboxes; I can say without fear of contradiction that the Megyn Kelly sandbox is as good as it gets these days,” Halperin said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’d point out that I’m thrilled to play Dr. Phil to Megyn’s Oprah, but that metaphor might be lost on some.”

Callahan, who previously wrote for Vanity Fair and the New York Post, will be hosting the entertainment and culture-focused show – The Nerve. “What an unexpected joy getting to know (and love) Megyn Kelly. But for her to give me my own show, on her new network, is beyond anything I could have anticipated,” Callahan said. “I can’t wait to get going over on The Nerve, digging into pop culture, celebrity scandals, and all the stories that captivate, aggravate and fascinate.”

Lauren, who previously worked as a communications adviser to the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will be hosting the news-focused show – Spot On. “Megyn is a powerhouse whose work ethic and journalism inspire me,” Lauren added. “This venture is a win not only for me, but for my existing audience and those who’ve been dismissed by the mainstream media. My goal is to always deliver the news in a way that’s fact-based and entertaining — that’s what you’ll get from Spot On and I can’t wait to hit the ground running to make this show a success.”

Steve Krakauer, executive producer of The Megyn Kelly Show and AM Update, will be responsible for overseeing the MK Media shows.