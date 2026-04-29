Michael box office collection: Michael Jackson biopic hits $100M in US; beats Dhurandhar 2, Scream 7 lifetime worldwide

Michael worldwide box office collection: The biopic of Michael Jackson is on course to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. Michael, which stars the pop icon’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the lead role, had a stellar opening, minting over $217 million worldwide. After a stellar Monday, it has added a few million to that and also crossed $100 million at the North American box office.

Michael box office update

Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson plays uncle Michael Jackson in the biopic.

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Michael released worldwide on Friday with paid previews in some markets on Thursday evening. According to the makers, the film raked in over $13 million from paid previews. It collected $97 million in the US and Canada in its opening weekend, the best for any biopic in film history. Michael’s $97-million opening weekend surpassed the launches of Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody, both of which failed to breach the $80-million mark. On Monday, as the storm subsided, it added $7.67 million to that, taking its domestic collection to over $104 million.

Overseas, the film has been an even bigger success. In the first four days of its run, Michael collected $122 million outside of North America, the bulk of which came from Europe. Its global box office haul after four days stands at an impressive $226 million. According to trade insiders, the film appears to have enough legs to push for a billion-dollar run. That would make it the highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $837 million run. It would also become the first biopic to earn $1 billion, beating Bohemian Rhapsody’s mark of $918 million worldwide.

Michael climbs 2026’s top 10

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{{^usCountry}} In just four days, Michael has become the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year. Its $226-million haul is higher than some recent blockbusters, including India’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge ($189 million), the Hollywood slasher hit Scream 7 ($214 million), and the Chinese Western Blades of the Guardians ($202 million). Michael is expected to surpass Wuthering Heights and Hoppers by its second week, before aiming to beat Project Hail Mary ($614 million and counting) to enter the top 3. All about Michael {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In just four days, Michael has become the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year. Its $226-million haul is higher than some recent blockbusters, including India’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge ($189 million), the Hollywood slasher hit Scream 7 ($214 million), and the Chinese Western Blades of the Guardians ($202 million). Michael is expected to surpass Wuthering Heights and Hoppers by its second week, before aiming to beat Project Hail Mary ($614 million and counting) to enter the top 3. All about Michael {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film chronicles Michael Jackson's journey from Gary, Indiana, to global superstar, featuring his early years with the Jackson 5, his breakthrough album Off The Wall, and his superstardom with Thriller. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. The film chronicles Michael Jackson's journey from Gary, Indiana, to global superstar, featuring his early years with the Jackson 5, his breakthrough album Off The Wall, and his superstardom with Thriller. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

michael jackson Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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