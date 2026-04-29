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Michael India box office collection day 6: Jaafar Jackson film crosses 22 crore, shows dip midweek

Michael India box office collection day 6: Here's how Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson is faring. 

Apr 29, 2026 10:06 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Michael India box office collection day 6: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic is nearing one week of release. The film, which stars the pop star’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his debut role, received negative reviews from critics but has performed well at the box office so far. The film has had to contend with Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla in India, but has managed to hold its own.

Michael India box office collection

Michael India box office collection day 6: Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in a scene from the film. (AP)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Michael collected 1.69 crore net in India on Wednesday with an occupancy of 10%, taking its domestic collection to 1.69 crore. The film opened with a collection of 3.70 crore in the country and went on to collect 1.70 crore during its premieres last Thursday. It saw a spike during the weekend, bringing in 5.25 crore on Saturday and 5.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film collected 2.25 crore after witnessing a dip. It saw a spike again on Tuesday and collected 2.40 crore.

Leaving Neverland director slams Michael

Leaving Neverland, which premiered on HBO in 2019, Dan detailed Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s accounts of alleged childhood abuse at Jackson’s hands. Michael was released in theatres on April 24 and has crossed the $100 million mark in the US. Not just Dan Reed, many critics also accused Michael makers of ‘whitewashing’ the late musician’s image.

 
michael jackson
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Michael India box office collection day 6: Jaafar Jackson film crosses 22 crore, shows dip midweek
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