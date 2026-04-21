Michael debuts with 27% Rotten Tomato rating; 1st reviews call Jaafar Jackson film ‘frustrating’ and ‘really bad’

The first reviews for Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic starring the pop star’s nephew Jaafar Jackson are here. If the low debut rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the reviews from critics are any indication, this King of Pop biopic does not impress. In fact, some reviews even called it ‘frustrating’ and ‘disappointing’.

Michael debuts with 27% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Jaafar Jackson as his uncle Michael Jackson in Michael.

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Michael debuted on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes with a 27% rating, which has gone up to only 31% at the time of writing. Based on 61 reviews, most have given low ratings to the film, even as they praised Jaafar’s performance as his uncle. Criticism ranged from how the film was handled to its ending, hinting at a sequel, even though it doesn’t fully explore Michael’s story.

Critics call Michael ‘frustrating’

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{{^usCountry}} The Wrap wrote that Michael is a ‘frustrating biopic that makes you want to scream’. A portion of their review reads: “Whether it’s by design or legal necessity, “Michael” picks as few battles as possible and backs off almost every time. It’s a film about how great Michael Jackson was and how great you are if you’re still a fan. It can’t be taken seriously, no matter how earnest it looks and sounds. because it’s not really a story.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Wrap wrote that Michael is a ‘frustrating biopic that makes you want to scream’. A portion of their review reads: “Whether it’s by design or legal necessity, “Michael” picks as few battles as possible and backs off almost every time. It’s a film about how great Michael Jackson was and how great you are if you’re still a fan. It can’t be taken seriously, no matter how earnest it looks and sounds. because it’s not really a story.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} IGN wrote that Michael is ‘really, really bad’. The review reads: “Michael, as it exists in its current, largely incomplete form, is a frictionless, flat, paper-thin story that’s so concerned with fidelity to bullet points and recognizable highlights that it robs its characters of soul — not to mention the actors playing them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IGN wrote that Michael is ‘really, really bad’. The review reads: “Michael, as it exists in its current, largely incomplete form, is a frictionless, flat, paper-thin story that’s so concerned with fidelity to bullet points and recognizable highlights that it robs its characters of soul — not to mention the actors playing them.” {{/usCountry}}

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BBC rated it 1 stars out of 5, writing, “A chronological plod through Jackson's time in the Jackson 5, and his subsequent solo success, the film's narrative stops in the mid-1980s, before he was accused of child abuse, and it removes everything from the story that might be deemed contentious. It removes everything that might be deemed dramatic, too.”

Jaafar Jackson’s performance praised

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Not everybody seemed to think Michael was as bad. Praising the film and Jaafar’s performance, Variety wrote: “Jaafar, the 29-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, is Michael Jackson’s nephew, and he has never acted in a movie before. But does he ever nail the look, the voice, the electrostatic moves — and, more than that, the mixture of delicacy and steel that made Michael who he was.”

ScreenRant also called the biopic ‘masterful’, writing, “The finished product has more than justified the cost. From the casting to the costumes to the full-fledged concert performances, Michael lives up to the legendary status of its namesake.”

Michael is releasing in theatres on April 24.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

michael jackson Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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