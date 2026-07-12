Michael makes history as highest-grossing biopic, crossing $1 billion worldwide; beats Bohemian Rhapsody, Oppenheimer

More than 17 years after his death, Michael Jackson is still breaking records. Antoine Fuqua's Michael, led by Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson in his big-screen debut, has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, making history as the highest-grossing biopic ever. In the process, the film has overtaken some of the genre's biggest blockbusters, proving that the King of Pop's legacy continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

Michael becomes the biggest biopic in history

Jaafar Jackson plays the role of his uncle Michael Jackson in the movie Michael.

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Before making history with the $1 billion milestone, Michael had already cleared two massive hurdles. It first overtook the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which finished its theatrical run with $911 million worldwide. Soon after, it went past Christopher Nolan's 2023 hit Oppenheimer, which had held the title of the highest-grossing biopic ever with a global collection of $977 million.

Lionsgate has perhaps emerged as the film's biggest winner. At a time when several major Hollywood studios reportedly passed on the project, the independent studio decided to back Michael alongside Universal Pictures and Kino Films. It was a bold move, and one that has delivered beyond expectations.

According to The New York Times, the film has become the first billion-dollar movie to be owned and released by an independent studio. Beyond its massive success for the Jackson estate, the record-breaking run has also marked a landmark moment for Lionsgate, proving that taking the risk was well worth it.

Critics were divided, audiences were not

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{{^usCountry}} Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Michael found overwhelming support from the audiences. The film holds a modest 40% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans told a completely different story, pushing its audience score to an outstanding 97%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Michael found overwhelming support from the audiences. The film holds a modest 40% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans told a completely different story, pushing its audience score to an outstanding 97%. {{/usCountry}}

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A big reason behind that response has been Jaafar Jackson's performance as his legendary uncle. His portrayal struck a chord with viewers, many of whom returned to theatres to experience the film again. That enthusiasm translated into a huge $217 million worldwide opening weekend, the biggest ever for a musical biopic. Instead of fading after its debut, Michael continued to draw crowds week after week through strong word-of-mouth, eventually crossing the $1 billion mark after nearly three months on the big screen.

What is Michael about?

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Along with Michael Jackson's personal and professional evolution, the story explores the relationships, struggles and ambitions that defined the family's early years. Jaafar Jackson played the young Michael, whereas Juliano Krue Valdi portrayed the younger version.

Colman Domingo stepped into the role of Joe Jackson, Nia Long played Katherine Jackson, while Jessica Sula appeared as Michael's older sister, La Toya Jackson.

The story of The Jackson 5 is equally central to the film. Different actors portrayed the brothers at various stages of their lives, with Jamal R Henderson and Jayden Harville playing Jermaine Jackson, Tre Horton and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter as Marlon Jackson, Rhyan Hill and Judah Edwards as Tito Jackson, and Joseph David-Jones alongside Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Jackie Jackson. Interestingly, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter had already played young Marlon in the first national tour of MJ: The Musical.

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The film also introduced several influential figures who helped shape Jackson's legendary career. Miles Teller starred as longtime entertainment lawyer John Branca, while Kendrick Sampson portrayed producer Quincy Jones, the creative force behind landmark albums like Off the Wall and Thriller.