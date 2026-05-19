Michael moonwalks back to #1 at box office in 4th week, beats new releases; Michael Jackson film soars past $700 million

Michael, the biopic about late music superstar Michael Jackson, has returned to the top spot at the North American box office in its 4th week. The film is also the world's number one this weekend, beating all new releases and showing impressive staying power with audiences.

Michael is the #1 film at the box office, again

Michael box office collection: Jaafar Jackson plays Michael Jackson in the biopic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Michael minted $26.1 million in its fourth weekend in North America alone, according to estimates from Exhibitor Relations and figures reported by BoxOfficeMojo. Worldwide, the film grossed over $60 million this weekend, the highest of any film.

At the North American box office, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which earned $18 million in US and Canadian theatres, ranked second. Debuting in third place was horror flick Obsession from Focus Features, which earned $16.1 million. The low-budget film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette as a man who makes a sinister bargain to win the affections of the woman he admires -- and must bear the consequences.

Mortal Kombat II, a Warner Bros sequel based on the popular martial arts fantasy video game, dropped to fourth place at $13.4 million. And The Sheep Detectives, a family-friendly mystery film from Amazon MGM, finished in fifth place at $9.3 million.

Michael crosses $700 million worldwide

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the end of its fourth weekend, Michael has now earned $282 million domestically (in North America), and added a staggering $420 million overseas. This has brought its worldwide gross to $703 million, making it the second-highest-grossing film of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the end of its fourth weekend, Michael has now earned $282 million domestically (in North America), and added a staggering $420 million overseas. This has brought its worldwide gross to $703 million, making it the second-highest-grossing film of the year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Lionsgate movie -- which stars Jaafar Jackson, the singer's nephew, in his first acting role -- has been criticised for not including any material about allegations of sexual abuse, but fans have nevertheless flocked to hear the King of Pop's iconic hits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lionsgate movie -- which stars Jaafar Jackson, the singer's nephew, in his first acting role -- has been criticised for not including any material about allegations of sexual abuse, but fans have nevertheless flocked to hear the King of Pop's iconic hits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is already the third-highest-grossing biopic ever, behind only Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody, both of which earned over $900 million globally. Given Michael's momentum and the lack of any competition from new releases, it is expected to breach the $900-million mark. It may just beat Bohemian Rhapsody ($911 million) and Oppenheimer ($975 million) to set a new record if it keeps its momentum running. The film may also become the first biopic to breach the billion-dollar mark by the end of its run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is already the third-highest-grossing biopic ever, behind only Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody, both of which earned over $900 million globally. Given Michael's momentum and the lack of any competition from new releases, it is expected to breach the $900-million mark. It may just beat Bohemian Rhapsody ($911 million) and Oppenheimer ($975 million) to set a new record if it keeps its momentum running. The film may also become the first biopic to breach the billion-dollar mark by the end of its run. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With inputs from AFP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

michael jackson biopic Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON