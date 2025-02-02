Milo Ventimiglia and wife Jarah Mariano welcome first child Ke'ala Coral two weeks after losing home in LA wildfires

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, have become parents for the first time. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ke'ala Coral Ventimiglia, on January 23, according to People. Jarah took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share the happy news with fans. Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano got married in 2023.

She shared a picture of their newborn's tiny feet alongside their dog's paw. Apart from the pictures, Marino added a long note reflecting on the challenges they faced in recent weeks due to the Los Angeles fires.

"Houseless, never homeless. Welcome back Ke'ala Coral Ventimiglia 1.23.25. Jan 7th my family & I evacuated from the Palisades Fire. We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own, as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into. I was 38 weeks pregnant & I had done an evacuation only a few weeks prior during the Franklin Fire as well," read her Instagram post.

In her long note, Jarah has shared that her family had to evacuate their home on January 7 due to the Palisades Fire. They lost both the house they were living in and the one they were about to move into. Despite this, she expressed gratitude for those who helped during the crisis.

"My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters. We are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come. This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!," she added.

Jarah thanked friends, family, her birthing team, and hospital staff for their support. She also requested privacy during this time.

"Your love & generosity means everything to us," she wrote. “Gentle reminder to all, to please allow us this time & space to nest with our newborn in such a delicate phase. We already have everything we need in abundance & will be back around with updates in our own time.”

She had announced her pregnancy in September last year with a photo of her baby bump while floating on a surfboard. She tagged Hawaii, her home state, as the location.

Milo and Jarah secretly got married in Hawaii in September 2023. On their first anniversary, Jarah shared black-and-white photos from their wedding and wrote, "Last year I married my best friend... I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created."