Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 3 collection: Tom Cruise's film earns 9 crore

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has earned ₹9 crore on day three at the box office in India. The film, starring Tom Cruise, released earlier this week. The film is inching towards the ₹50 crore club gradually. (Also Read | Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review)

About Tom Cruise's new film

Tom Cruise in a still from Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

The spy action film has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Apart from Tom Cruise, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among others. The film follows a 60-something Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they work to take down a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force called The Entity.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One latest BO numbers

According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film on Friday earned ₹9 crore net in India for all languages as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹30.30 crore in India. The film performed well on its opening day at the box office minting ₹12.3 crore nett in India. On the second day, it earned ₹9 crore.

Earlier, Variety reported that the film is expected to make around $85 million to $95 million in North America and $160 million internationally in its first five days of release. Mission: Impossible – Fallout currently holds the record with $61 million, followed by 2000’s Mission: Impossible II with $57.8 million, as per the report.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One faced obstacles during filming

Tom Cruise's latest film faced many setbacks caused by Covid-19 during its multi-year shoot. Filming was put on hold at least five times due to the pandemic, with Tom and Christopher ultimately contracting the disease. An audio of Tom insisting that the crew abide by Covid-19 restrictions went viral.

Tom spoke about the film

On Returning to the franchise, Tom told The Hollywood Reporter, “We talked about it. We dreamed about it. It’s very, very special. On Top Gun: Maverick, they kept pushing the movie and pushing the movie, and for (McQuarrie) and I, this is such an ambitious movie. And it was a very challenging film to produce, and then everything happened, and it was even more challenging. So to have this response…is very, very special. I’m just going to make the best films that I can make, and I want them all to perform well, and I want all of the other films to perform well.”

He added, “I think about a movie in terms of the quality and longevity, I invest everything in it. So, really, my job is just to try to make the best film I possibly can to entertain the audience for that particular genre.” People have a lot of expectations from the film as it has been released in theatres at a time when a number of summer tentpoles underperformed at the box office, including The Flash, Elemental and Indiana Jones.

