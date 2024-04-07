Monkey Man director Dev Patel is ‘consistent in his roles and his effort,' says Jordan Peele

Dev Patel persevered for 10 years for making his directorial debut Monkey Man. Jordan Peele came in as a producer after seeing the early cuts of the film. Now, in a new interview with Entertainment magazine, Jordan shared that he ‘always wanted to work’ with Dev and talked about backing the passion project for a theatrical release. (Also read: Will there be a sequel to Monkey Man? Here's what Dev Patel has to say) Dev Patel, left, and Jordan Peele pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Monkey Man' in London on Monday, March 25, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

What Jordan said

In the interview, Jordan said: “I’ve always wanted to work with him as an actor and direct him. He’s one of the performers that I feel is a hundred percent consistent in his roles and his effort.”

Jordan, who has made acclaimed films like Get Out, Us and Nope, further added how he got involved with the project. “I came into the process when the film was already shot. He had a version of it, and he was feeling defeated for several reasons. I saw the film and immediately just wanted to jump through the Zoom and give him a hug. As a director, I know how hard it is to do what this man did and how hard it is to do it in one’s first time as well. All I wanted to do was say: ‘Look, this movie needs to be your version of this film. It needs to be the version that you set out to make. My goal would be just to help you realize that.’ And he took that and ran with it,” he added.

More details

Monkey Man stars Dev in the lead role along with Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma. “After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

