Will there be a sequel to Monkey Man? Here's what Dev Patel has to say

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 06, 2024 01:50 PM IST

Dev Patel is receiving acclaim for his directorial debut Monkey Man, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

Dev Patel spent a decade of his career on the making of Monkey Man, in which he also stars as the lead. The action thriller has been receiving wide acclaim from critics and audiences ever since it premiered at SXSW last month. So, when asked about a possibility of a sequel to Monkey Man, Dev did not deny the chances although he admitted how he is not ‘trying’ to get ahead of himself. (Also read: Dev Patel reveals this Shah Rukh Khan film had a deep influence on him: ‘I watched it when I was really young’)

Dev Patel in a still from the film Money Man. (Universal Pictures via AP)
Dev Patel in a still from the film Money Man. (Universal Pictures via AP)

What Dev said

Speaking to Variety at the LA premiere of Monkey Man, Dev shared his thoughts on whether he would come back for more in a sequel. He said: "I’m trying not to get ahead of myself. I know this sounds like a cliché, but just to … birth this little thing, it’s been a huge undertaking. This is all a dream come true.”

Monkey Man also stars Vipin Sharma, who plays trans woman Alpha in the film. Speaking about the importance of representation in the film, Dev told the same publication, "For me, this is an anthem for the underdogs, the voiceless and the marginalized. Together they wage this war for the good and the just, and for me, I really wanted to include the hijra community, the third gender in India.”

More details

Apart from Dev, Monkey Man stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma. The official synopsis of the film reads, “After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”

Monkey Man released in theatres on April 5.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Will there be a sequel to Monkey Man? Here's what Dev Patel has to say
