‘My dad dropped dead’: Dwayne Johnson shares ultra emotional video for Father's Day

Father's Day celebrations brought forth mixed reactions among people across the globe. While some could wish and spend time with their father, others could only mourn and reminish their relationship with the departed soul in cases where a father is no more. Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram on Monday and posted a heartfelt video message for his fans while recalling his equation with his late father.

Dwayne Johnson (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Especially if there’s a lot of guys out there, like me, who had a tough love, complicated relationship with our fathers. I had that with my old man, I know a lot of you guys did as well. So it’s tricky, because they’re not here now and we wish they were," said Johnson referencing his own father, who died at 75 in January 2020.

"I wish he was here one more time so I can say, 'Hey, I love you, happy Father’s Day, thank you for raising me with the capacity you did have, even though at times it was complicated and at times we fought.' But we don't have that privilege, so it's tricky," he continued in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a message to his fans, Johnson emphasised on the need to reconcile with fathers and highlighted how he was not on speaking terms with his own father during Christmas 2019 and the old man died just three weeks later.

"I got in the biggest fight with my old man during Christmas 2019, the biggest fight I ever got in with him in my life, his as well with me. We fought," explained Johnson.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We weren’t talking, or I wasn’t talking, and three weeks later he dropped dead, and that was it. I never had a chance to say goodbye and I never even had a chance to reconcile what we were going through. I got goosebumps right now," said Johnson while recalling the tragic episode of his life.

"Do your best to reconcile because the alternative is something could happen and all of a sudden you’re writing the eulogy for your dad’s funeral, like I found myself. I woke up one day and he was gone, and I had to write that eulogy and deliver it. I don’t want that for you guys," said Johnson.

"If you have an opportunity, if your old man is around and you do have a shot to reconcile it," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}