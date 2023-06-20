Britney Spears’ mom trying to bridge differences between the singer and her estranged sister: Report

While Britney Spears is getting back to her normal life, her mother Lynne Spears is trying to bridge differences between the singer and her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney Spears (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source told the Daily Mail on Monday.

“They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual.”

However, Page Six have quoted an insider as saying that Britney expects an apology from Lynn.

“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” said the source.

Britney's mother Lynne is trying her best to make things work between the two sisters but she is not rushing. Notably, Lynne herself is in the process of mending ties with Britney.

“Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be,” the second insider told the Daily Mail.

“With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead,” said the insider.

Last month, Britney and her mom had reconciled after years as Lynne came to meet the "Gimme more" singer at her home.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!," Britney had posted on Instagram in May 2023.