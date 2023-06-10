“Oops!… I did it again”, Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Once Again, One Day Prior to Her Wedding Anniversary

Britney Spears has once again made the decision to deactivate her Instagram account, and interestingly, this coincides with her approaching first wedding anniversary alongside her husband Sam Asghar. This marks the eighth time the 41-year-old singer has deleted her account within a span of one year. While her Instagram has disappeared, her Twitter account remains active. In contrast, Asghari celebrated the occasion by sharing affectionate posts, referring to Britney as his "better half" and sharing a compilation of their wedding day on June 9, 2022, calling her “the woman of my dreams.” Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account

This recent deactivation raises questions about Britney's control over her social media, as she had previously deactivated her Instagram account several times. In December 2022, Britney Spears unexpectedly deleted her Instagram account, leaving her fans puzzled. Prior to deactivating her account, she had posted several affectionate messages about her family members. However, in January, she clarified that the reason behind her decision was the mockery she faced over her dance videos, expressing the need for a break from the platform. In mid-November, she declined to join Sam Asghari on an Instagram Live session, stating that she did not wish to engage with them at the time. Despite her past deactivations, she had reactivated her account within a few days.

In October 2022, Britney Spears took a hiatus from Instagram after using her posts to publicly call out her family. She shared a series of posts detailing her treatment during her nearly 15 years of conservatorship, specifically mentioning her father, Jamie Spears, and alleging that he had insulted her by calling her "fat" and other derogatory terms.

In August of the previous year, just prior to the release of her song "Hold Me Closer" featuring Elton John, Spears deactivated her Instagram account once again. She turned to Twitter to express her sentiments, stating, “I'm learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy... Yes, I choose happiness today (sic)”.

