Newlyweds couple Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announce pregnancy, call it ‘best valentine's gift'

The runner up of Miss Universe 2021, Nadia Ferreira on Wednesday announced that she and her singer-husband Marc Anthony will become parents for the first time weeks after their marriage. The couple got married in January, this year. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture with her husband, Marc as she cradled her baby bump. Their celebrity friends and fans rushed to the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages on the post. (Also read: Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first child with Gary Lucy, shows off her baby bump. See pics)

The post featured a charming picture of Nadia's pregnant belly being tenderly touched by Marc's tattooed hand. She can be seen in black sports bra while he sat with her. Marc was shirtless and showed his toned body. The couple did not show their faces in the photo. Their pregnancy post received an outpouring of affection from their fans, as evidenced by the numerous heart and love emojis, along with more than 900,000 likes. Additionally, their post was inundated with messages in Spanish.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Nadia wrote, “Best Valentine's gift ever!! Thank you God for this blessing in our lives.” Strategist Ana Navarro-Cardena commented, “So so so happy for both of you!” Georgina Mazzeo wrote, “What a beautiful belly! God bless you.” Ana Martin commented, “Many congratulations my beautiful queen.” Model Lalela Mswane wrote, “Oh my goodness..congratulations beautiful!” Samantha Gradoville commented, “Babe!! congratulations so much love to you and your new family.”

Reacting to the pregnancy news, one of Nadia's fan commented, “The million dollars baby xx.” Another fan wrote, “I hope it looks more like mom than dad.” Other fan commented, “The most sublime photo. God bless you.” A fan wrote, “Congratulations my loves! LOS AMO, can't wait to meet my nephew sob.” “Congratulations! The world's biggest blessing.” “As a Valentine's gift if when she got married she was already pregnant, things as they are”, added one. “Congratulations to the 2, god blessing you with that little Reycito that's on the way”, wrote other. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Nadia and Mac tied knot on January 28, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. Nadia is a Paraguayan beauty queen who was the runner-up at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. She starred in reality television program, Parodiando Paraguay. Marc's marital history includes several relationships and marriages. He was first married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, and together they have two sons, Cristian Muniz and Ryan Muniz. Later, he was in a relationship with Debbie Rosado and had a daughter. The couple also adopted a son, named Chase Muniz. With Jennifer Lopez, and he had two twin sons, Max and Emme. He got separated with Jennifer in 2014. After that, he married Shannon De Lima in 2014, but the relationship ended in divorce in 2017.

