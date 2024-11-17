Neena Gupta reveals she auditioned for Dimple Kapadia's role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet: ‘She did not even go to LA’

Neena Gupta's breakthrough in the Hindi film industry happened with a role in Richard Attenborough's 1982 period drama Gandhi. However, she hasn't done too many international roles since then. On What Women Want season 5, Neena revealed that she did audition for a role in Christopher Nolan's 2020 sci-fi action thriller Tenet, but it was eventually bagged by Dimple Kapadia. (Also Read – Neena Gupta says her ex-boyfriend used to ask money to buy cigarettes: 'Thank god shaadi nahi ki') Neena Gupta reveals she lost the Tenet role to Dimple Kapadia

What Neena said

“I auditioned for Tenet (for) director Christopher Nolan. I went to LA (Los Angeles, California) for one day to meet him, came back. First, I did the audition here and sent it to him. They selected 5 ladies. Then, ultimately Dimple (Kapadia) did the role. She did not even go there,” Neena said.

“Main Dimple ko milungi to bolungi ki tu gai bhi nahi (When I meet Dimple, I will tell her that you did not even go to Los Angeles). It is a director's image of the character. You can not say anything about it,” added Neena. She also claimed that she's been unlucky in aduditions. Whenever she's auditioned, she's not gotten the part. But filmmakers aware of her filmography have offered her great parts.

Dimple Kapadia in Tenet

Dimple Kapadia made her Hollywood debut by playing Priya Singh, an arms dealer who turns out to be the chief antagonist in Tenet. Dimple shared the screen space with John David Washington in the movie, produced by Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan and wife Emma Thomas' production house Syncopy Inc. The film also starred Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, among others. It saw a delayed release thanks to the Covid-19-induced theatre shutdown. It earned $365.9 million at the global box office.

Dimple will be next seen in Salaam Noni Appa, a slice-of-life film adapted from her daughter Twinkle Khanna's short story of the same name from her 2016 bestseller The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Meanwhile, Neean will next star in Panchayat season 3 and an international co-production, Hindi Vindi. She was last seen in the Malayalam show 1000 Babies.