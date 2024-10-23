Menu Explore
Neena Gupta says her ex-boyfriend used to ask money to buy cigarettes: 'Thank god shaadi nahi ki'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Oct 23, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Neena Gupta opened up about the odd jobs she did at the beginning of her career as an actor. She had worked at a cafe hoping that directors would spot her.

Neena Gupta often gives candid responses in her interviews and shares anecdotes from her decades-long career as an actor in the film industry. The actor opened up about the time she had just shifted to Mumbai to become an actor with her ex-boyfriend. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor shared her then-boyfriend didn't work and asked for money from her to buy cigarettes. (Also read: Neena Gupta says she used to pray that her film do not release: 'I used to do stupid, horribly written roles')

Neena Gupta talked about the time her ex-boyfriend mocked her for working at a cafe. (AFP)(AFP)
What Neena said

During the chat, Neena talked about her early years in the city and said, "When I came here in Mumbai I came with my then-boyfriend… Both of us did not have work. I used to work in Prithvi Cafe I used to make bharta in the evenings, so Prahlad who was the owner, gave me free dinner. Just helping. We used to hang around there so that some director may spot us. So one day, my boyfriend came, and I think he was drunk, and he asked if I had come all the way from Delhi only to become a waitress here? To do this? I said atleast I am doing this and you ask me for your cigarette money! This is our standards. Thank god shaadi nahi kiya (I did not get married to him)."

More details

Neena tied the knot with Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant, in the US in 2008. She also has a daughter Masaba, with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

Neena recently won the National Award for her performance in Uunchai. She was recently seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Lust Stories 2, Ishq-e-Nadaan and Mast Mein Rehne Ka. She was also seen in a pivotal role in Vishal Bhardwaj's web series, Charlie Chopra. Neena stars in a Malayalam web series, titled 1000 babies. It airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

