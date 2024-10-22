Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Neena Gupta says she used to pray that her film do not release: 'I used to do stupid, horribly written roles'

BySantanu Das
Oct 22, 2024 06:51 PM IST

Neena Gupta opened up about doing several roles in her career that were poorly written. The actor will be seen next in 1000 Babies.

Neena Gupta has been working in the industry for several decades. The actor shared in a new interview with Siddharth Kannan that she was part of several films in the beginning of her career which were ‘horribly written’ because she had to earn her living. Her roles were so bad that the actor even prayed to God that those films would not release. (Also read: Neena Gupta says 'koi feeling nahi hai' when asked about emotional journey of becoming a grandmother)

Neena Gupta recently won a National Award for Uunchai.
Neena Gupta recently won a National Award for Uunchai.

What Neena said

When Neena was asked whether there have been instances in the past where she had to do the role even though her heart did not agree to do it, she said: “I have done it for years! When I came here to do films we could not even meet the director. I used to do very bad, stupid, horribly written roles like that of a servant. But I had no other solution. I came against my parents' wishes so I did not want to take money from them.”

She went to add, “I have done so much bad roles that sometimes I used to pray to God ki ye release nahi ho ye picture (wish that the film does not release) because it was so bad. My value is that I will suffer but I will not ask for money. That is my value.”

More details

Neena recently won the National Award for Uunchai in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. It was her third. She had won the National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film of a Director for Bazar Sitaram (1993), and National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Woh Chokri (1994). The actor was last seen in Kaagaz 2. She is awaiting the release of her series, 1000 Babies.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //