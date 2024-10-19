Neena Gupta says 'koi feeling nahi hai' when asked about emotional journey of becoming a grandmother

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has talked about the 'emotional journey' of becoming a grandmother and holding the baby for the first time. Speaking with India Today, Neena said that "there's no feeling", adding that it hasn't "really seeped in". Earlier this month, Neena's daughter-fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra announced the arrival of their baby girl. (Also Read | Happy nani Neena Gupta posts first pic with granddaughter) Neena Gupta posed with her granddaughter recently.

What Neena said about becoming a grandma

Now, Neena said, "Koi feeling nahi hai, abhi sirf responsibility hai (There's no feeling as it's all about the responsibility at the moment). All we want is for Masaba to also get enough rest. I am there to ensure she gets her four-hour naps regularly. Everyone is involved in that right now, so it hasn't really seeped in."

Neena talks about the baby

She revealed that the baby looked like Satyadeep. Talking about the baby getting qualities of Masaba and Satyadeep, she added, "Sattu is absolute zen, he is so calm and tranquil. He is just amazing. On the other hand, Masaba is fierce. I really want their daughter to have a balanced personality, with some elements borrowed from the both of them."

Neena shares pic with her granddaughter

On October 14, Neena took to her Instagram and shared the first picture of her granddaughter. In the caption, she wrote, "Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha" (My daughter's daughter. May God protect us). On October 12, Masaba and Satyadeep shared joint Instagram post informing fans about their newborn.

About Masaba, Satyadeep

Masaba shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet. They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. She and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series Masaba Masaba which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.