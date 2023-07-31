New Netflix additions you can't miss: Here's the full list

This August, get ready for an exciting lineup of Netflix Originals! From thrilling movies to binge-worthy series, there's something for everyone. Enjoy gripping stories, stunning visuals, and outstanding performances that will keep you hooked!

Here is the list of Upcoming web series on Netflix in August 2023:

Ugly Betty (Seasons 1-4)

Release Date: 1st August 2023

Get ready for a blockbuster August on Netflix! Thrilling crime dramas and interactive romance specials await. Here's everything you need to know.

Netflix is bringing the early seasons of the ABC show starring America Ferrera to its platform.

Heartstopper (Season 2)

Release Date: 3rd August 2023

Netflix is bringing the much-anticipated second season of the British teen LGBTQ+ romance series.

Painkiller (Limited Series)

Release Date: 10th August 2023

Netflix is releasing a new series that delves into the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America. It features Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, and John Rothman in starring roles.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1)

Release Date: 4th August 2023

The show is a spin-off reality series where 10 bakers compete with the guidance of experts.

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8)

Release Date: 7th August 2023

This kid's animated series follows Gabby and her best friend Pandy Paws as they meet fairies, get the treasure, and go on wild adventures inside her super-special dollhouse.

The Chosen One (Season 1)

Release Date: 16th August 2023

This new multilingual series from Millarworld follows a 12-year-old who gains Jesus-like superpowers.

The Chosen One

Ancient Aliens (Season 15)

Release Date: 15th August 2023

An upcoming reality series from HISTORY Channel.

Eye of the Storm (Season 1)

Release Date: 15th August 2023

Netflix's upcoming Korean series centers on a deadly virus outbreak that forces a hospital into total lockdown. Those caught in the crisis must face agonizing choices in their struggle to survive.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Limited Series)

Release Date: 8th August 2023

Netflix's latest documentary series centers on the trailblazing women who have shaped the world of Hip-Hop, with featured appearances by MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Rah Digga.

Zombieverse (Season 1)

Release Date: 8th August 2023

An upcoming horror reality show from South Korea, where survivors bravely confront the undead while competing in a series of chilling challenges.

Depp v. Heard (Limited Series)

Release Date: 16th August 2023

This is an upcominga compelling three-part documentary series delving into the 2022 court trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

At Home with the Furys (Season 1)

Release Date: 16th August 2023

An upcoming sports docu-series on Netflix, which offers an intimate glimpse into the life of Tyson Fury and his family.

Ragnarok (Season 3)

Release Date: 24th August 2023

The Norwegian fantasy series' concluding season draws its inspiration from the realm of Norse gods.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Part 2)

Release Date: 25th August 2023

The latest show continues with the second batch of episodes from the second season of this gripping courtroom drama series.

One Piece (Season 1)

Release Date: 31st August 2023

One of Netflix's most highly anticipated live-action adaptations centers around a beloved manga/anime series.

