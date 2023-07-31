Netflix under fire: AI job listings spark controversy amid Writers Guild strike

Netflix, along with other entertainment giants like Disney, has faced criticism for posting high-paying artificial intelligence (AI) positions during the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

As writers and actors demand better pay (with 87% of the guild's 170,000-plus performers earning no more than $26,000 a year), studios have posted lucrative AI job listings. Netflix's listing, which advertised a salary of up to $900,000, raised eyebrows.

The original job description mentioned AI "powering innovation in all areas of the business," including content creation. However, Netflix recently updated the description, making it shorter and focusing solely on AI's role in viewer personalization and revenue-focused initiatives.

"Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation, from personalization for members to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives," the updated post now reads.

SAG-AFTRA - First dual union walkout in over six decades

The strike, which began in May, has seen picketing writers and now includes members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), marking the first dual union walkout in over six decades.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are seeking assurances that AI will not replace humans in creative roles, a major point of contention in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The AMPTP comprises major studios like Netflix, Disney, and Amazon, and has thus far refused to rule out AI's involvement in content creation.

The ongoing strikes have had a significant impact on Hollywood, with late-night shows going off the air, and the release dates for many movies, including Avatar and Marvel films, being delayed.

George R.R. Martin, the author behind the Game of Thrones book series, described the strike as "the most important of my lifetime." While some of his projects have been affected, Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon continues to shoot.

Despite AMPTP offering a deal with increased pay and protections, tensions remain high between the studios and the guilds. Netflix's adjustment to the AI job posting indicates that the criticism has not gone unnoticed.

