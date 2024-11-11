Los Angeles, Hollywood star Demi Moore, who has received some of the best reviews of her career for French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance", says it never made sense to her why the body is celebrated in art but feared in cinema. Never made sense why we can celebrate body in art but fear it in cinema: Demi Moore on 'Substance'

The 61-year-old actor, who starred in erotic dramas like "Indecent Proposal", "Disclosure", "Striptease" and romance drama "Ghost", said there has always been around sexuality and the body in America and she could never relate to it.

"Sexuality is always taboo. And there’s a lot of fear in America around the body. That's something I've never understood or related to," she said at the film's French premiere at the French Cinematheque.

"I've certainly stirred the pot in a few of the films I’ve chosen, which is partly because of the body. It never made sense why we can celebrate the body in art, but fear it in cinema," she said, according to the Variety.

Moore, who also received a career tribute at the event, said she found it liberating to star in the body horror drama that challenges the perception of how women are depicted on the screen.

“Being someone of a certain age, there was greater value in showing oneself with complete abandon. Being willing to be seen with flaws, with imperfections, clearly not 20 or 30 years old, being a little bit more ‘loosely wrapped.’”

The film revolves around a middle-aged actor and TV fitness instructor Elizabeth, who tries a mysterious product that claims to bring back the best version of oneself, after she is fired from her show at the age of 50. However, things become complicated as the effect of the Substance comes at a cost.

The film received an 11-minute-long standing ovation during its premiere at Cannes Film Festival. The film featured Margaret Qualley as Moore's younger version and Dennis Quaid.

