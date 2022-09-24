New Black Panther Wakanda Forever images reveal Namor's elaborate costume and headgear

New images of the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been published and they give a better and much clearer look at Namor, the Submariner, the new Marvel character being introduced in the film. The new images are part of a magazine cover released for the film, which includes interviews with cast members. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the sequel to the 2018 critical and commercial success Black Panther. Also read: Marvel artist slammed by fans for body shaming Black Panther 2's Namor actor Tenoch Huerta

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. It follows the leaders of Wakanda trying to protect their nation after King T’Challa’s death. Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in Black Panther, died in 2020. Tenoch Huerta plays Namor, a Marvel superhero who is described as the ruler of Talocan, an ancient civilization of underwater dwelling people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Namor’s look in the film is inspired by Mayan and Incan civilisations of South America, a departure from how he has been portrayed in media so far. But the teaser and promos released so far hadn’t given a full glimpse of the character. The new images, published by Empire Magazine, do so. The cover features Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Tenoch as their characters from the film. While the other two have appeared in MCU before, Tenoch’s look had been a secret.

The pictures show him wearing an elaborate headgear similar to how ancient Mayan warriors did. A separate picture gives a better look at the headgear itself. The teaser, which released last month, merely showed the character’s face and his back in two brief shots. There had been much anticipation about the character’s look ever since it was revealed that it would have Mayan inspiration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For his role in the film, Tenoch learnt the ancient Mayan language. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON