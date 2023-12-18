New Christmas movies releasing in 2023: Soak in the holiday spirit!

Ready to binge upon this year's Christmas releases? From sappy rom-coms, emotional love stories and prank-filled adventures we've covered it all. Check out our top recommendations for a Merry Christmas! From sappy rom-coms, emotional love stories and prank-filled adventures we've covered it all. Check out our top recommendations for a Merry Christmas!

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas- Apple TV+

The Ted Lasso star is all set to appear in the new holiday special where she rings in the festive eve with special guests at the London Coliseum in a musical extravaganza. Hannah is all set to dazzle the audience with some melodious Christmas classics.

EXmas- Freevee

The battle of exes continues for the Gossip Girl fame, Leighton Meester, well known as the Blair Waldorf. The movie follows a former couple. When Graham, played by Robbie Amell returns home to surprise his family for Christmas, he receives a surprise with his ex, Leighton, already there celebrating with his family. What ensues is a battle to see who the family will pick to stay at the celebrations through Christmas.

Candy Cane Lane- Prime Video

Woohoo! Eddie Murphy is back as a man determined to win the neighbourhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. However, in the midst of it all, he strikes a deal with a mischievous elf, Pepper, to aid him in winning the title. In a twist and turn of events, she casts a magic spell bringing the 12 days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the entire town. Watch what happens ahead in this humorous saga of spells.

Dashing Through the Snow- Disney+

Sometimes, in the hustle and bustle of life, we forget that enjoying ourselves is one of the most important things in life. Therefore, in this lovely tale, we follow Eddie, a social worker for the Atlanta police department who embarks on a journey with his estranged daughter, Charlotte to relive the magic and joy of the festive season.

Family Switch- Netflix

Jess and her husband Bill try their best to keep the family together while their children grow distant from them. However, after an astrological reading causes the family to wake up in each other’s bodies, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can they work things out and stay united?

The Naughty Nine- Disney+

The film follows a mischievous fifth grader, Andy who does not receive a present or visit from Santa on Christmas morning. The synopsis reads: "Realising he must have landed on the 'naughty list' and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other 'naughty listers' to help him execute an elaborate heist at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.

“Along the way, the group comes to realise that the very best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good -- instead of mischief.”

Best. Christmas. Ever!- Netflix

While the movie has received some mixed reactions and reviews it's still about Christmas! The story follows Jackie, whose yearly boastful holiday newsletter bows down the spirits of her old college friend Charlotte. After a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s doorstep, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can’t possibly be that perfect.