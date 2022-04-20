New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness video includes a Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 Easter Egg

A new commercial for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gives a few seconds worth of extra unseen footage from the upcoming Marvel film. But that much was enough for eagle-eyed fans to spot an Easter Egg in the film, which may possibly connect it to Sony's 2004 release Spider-Man 2. Many fans are considering this a definitive proof that at least part of the film takes place in that universe. Incidentally, both Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 2 have been directed by the same man--Sam Raimi. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: James McAvoy responds to rumours that he's playing Charles Xavier in film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new video is part of a Tide commercial tied in with the film and includes some shots of the cityscape and in the background of one of the shots is a store named Joe's Pizza. Many fans remembered that the name and logo of the pizzeria is the same as the pizza joint where Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker worked in Spider-Man 2. Several fan clubs shared pictures of the two shops on social media as comparison.

"Ooohhhhh Raimi you ain’t slick. Brought BYKE Joe’s Pizza I see. I wonder if there’s still a 29 minute guarantee. All that’s missing is the Delta 88," wrote one fan. Others noted that the pizza place is right next to Doctor Strange's headquarters. One fan tweeted, "Wait…Joe’s Pizza was always on Bleecker Street?!! As in Peter Parker’s pizza job was a little ways from the Sanctum Santorum?!!! Peter might of even delivered pizza to Dr. Stephen Strange at some point!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many other dismissed the Easter egg, saying that it may be a Marvel misdirection. Marvel has been known to include details in trailers and teasers that do not end up in the films' final cuts.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, Doctor Strange 2 takes off from where Spider-Man: No Way Home ended. The film deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises. One of these rumoured cameos includes Tobey as Spider-Man. The actor did make his MCU debut recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it is unclear if he will return for Doctor Strange 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is rumoured to feature several other starry cameos, including Tom Cruise playing a variant of Iron Man, the character immortalised by Robert Downey, Jr. Other reported cameos include John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic, and Ryan Reynolds and Halle Berry reprising their roles as Deadpool and Storm, respectively. However, none of these are confirmed. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, part of MCU's Phase 4, will hit the screens on May 6, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON