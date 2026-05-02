New Oscars rules mean two Indian films can be nominated for Best International Feature now

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has approved a set of new and updated rules for the 99th Oscars ceremony, which is set for 2027, and there’s a clear silver lining for Indian filmmakers in the mix.

Oscar rules changed

The 99th Oscars will take place on March 14, 2027. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Academy announced changes to some rules on Friday, affecting many categories and its Governors Awards.

From this point on in the acting categories, both lead and supporting, actors can be nominated for more than one performance in those individual categories if those performances place in the top five votes. Previously, unlike every other category, if an actor had movies that gained two or even three of the top five votes, only the performance that got the most votes would be eligible.

It means if Leonardo DiCaprio has two great lead performances in the same year, he can now be nominated for both projects in the Best Actor category. The same would apply if he also had multiple supporting performances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, in the Acting category, only roles credited in the film’s legal billing and performed by humans with their consent will be considered eligible. It had turned out to be a topic of discussion after the use of Val Kilmer’s likeness in an upcoming film, As Deep as the Grave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, in the Acting category, only roles credited in the film’s legal billing and performed by humans with their consent will be considered eligible. It had turned out to be a topic of discussion after the use of Val Kilmer’s likeness in an upcoming film, As Deep as the Grave. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Academy also addressed generative AI more broadly, reserving the right to request additional information about the nature of its use and the extent of human authorship on any submitted film. In the writing categories, the rules now formally codify that screenplays must be human-authored to qualify. The organisation emphasised that while its rules continue to evolve alongside technology, its commitment to human artistry remains unchanged. Good news for India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Academy also addressed generative AI more broadly, reserving the right to request additional information about the nature of its use and the extent of human authorship on any submitted film. In the writing categories, the rules now formally codify that screenplays must be human-authored to qualify. The organisation emphasised that while its rules continue to evolve alongside technology, its commitment to human artistry remains unchanged. Good news for India {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a significant shift, the Academy has revisited its long-standing rule that only one film per country or region – selected by a local, Academy-approved committee – can compete in the Best International Feature category.

Now, a film can also qualify for consideration in the category by winning the top prize at one of several major international film festivals: Berlin (Golden Bear), Busan (Best Film Award), Cannes (Palme d’Or), Sundance (World Cinema Grand Jury Prize), Toronto (Platform Award) and Venice (Golden Lion). In other words, a single country or region could now land multiple nominations for the best international feature Oscar.

Additionally, the best international feature Oscar will no longer be awarded to a country or region, but rather to its director on its behalf. Earlier this year, for example, that category’s Oscar went to Sentimental Value, but the winner was technically Norway, not filmmaker Joachim Trier. Henceforth, the director’s name will also appear on the Oscar plaque and in the record books.

More changes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the casting category, the number of statuettes awarded will increase from a maximum of two to three. The cinematography branch will produce a fixed shortlist of 20 films in its preliminary voting round, replacing the prior range of 10 to 20.

In makeup and hairstyling, branch members must attend at least one of the two final branch roundtables to be eligible to vote in the preliminary round. In visual effects, all Academy members must view the three-minute Before and After reels from the Visual Effects Bake-Off to vote in the final round. The original song category also received an update. For songs submitted as the first new music cue once end credits begin, the submitted video clip must include the final 15 seconds of the film before the credits roll.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the Governors Awards, a minimum of three disciplines must now be represented among honorees in any given year.

The rules are formulated by the Awards Committee in collaboration with branch executive committees, the International Feature Film Executive Committee, and the Scientific and Technical Awards Executive Committee, and are subject to final approval by the Board of Governors.

The 99th Oscars will take place on March 14, 2027, followed by the 100th Oscars on March 5, 2028.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON