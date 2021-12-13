New Spider-Man: No Way Home clip teases Doctor Strange, WandaVision's Scarlet Witch connection. Watch

A new teaser from Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly confirmed a connection between Doctor Strange and WandaVision's Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The video shows Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was seen casting a spell using the runes.

Released on YouTube, the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser begins with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) bracing for a fight scene but cuts to a scene between Doctor Strange and Peter Parker. “Alright Parker, you ready?” Doctor Strange asks as Spider-Man travels through a loop of portals. A bruised Peter reaches out to the world and says, “World, if you're watching, wish me luck?”

While these scenes have been previously teased, the teaser included a new scene – showing Doctor Strange floating midair and casting a spell while the runes surround him. The runes were first seen in WandaVision, released earlier this year.

Fans who've watched the series would remember that the runes were cast by a magician to prevent another magician from using their powers. While the context is still unclear, it is clear that Doctor Strange is aware of the runes and will even use it at a point in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A connection between Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange was first teased in the finale of WandaVision earlier this year. The show's ending, after Scarlet's battle against Agatha Harkness, set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Scarlet gets her hands on the Darkhold and is seen learning all the tricks in the book.

Meanwhile, Marvel's multiverse has been teased in Loki as well this year. With the death of He Who Remains, the multiverse was unleashed, leaving Loki in an alternative universe. The trailers of Spider-Man: No Way have also confirmed that the multiverse will be one of the central themes of the movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the title suggests, will also delve in the multiverse.

