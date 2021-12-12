Tom Holland, Zendaya slam ‘screwed up mentality' of people commenting on their height difference. Watch

Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are dating in real-life, often become target of online trolls for their height difference. On Friday, Tom and Zendaya appeared alongside their costar Jacob Batalon and talked about the "ridiculous" social expectations on their height difference.

Tom, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and Zendaya, who is 5 feet 10 inches, appeared on SiriusXM Town Hall for an interview with host Jessica Shaw. Jessica asked the couple, “Actually Tom, I wanted to ask you guys because in the first, in Far from Home when MJ (played by Zendaya) and Peter Parker (played by Tom) kiss and Zendaya, you're taller than Tom and it became this, this thing."

Tom interjected in between and said, “Not that much taller. Let's just, let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It's not like, people say like ‘how did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult'.”

Jessica interrupted him and said, “That's not what I am saying. What I am saying is I am always fascinated because this is such a misogynistic thing. Like ‘Oh my god, this is so problematic’."

Zendaya agreed that it was a “screwed up” mentality. She said, “Yeah, this is normal too." Tom agreed and said, "Yeah it's a stupid assumption." Zendaya then added, “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom is taller than everyone."

"I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests... You'd have to ask [director] Jon Watts this question, but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me," Tom explained. “I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short, so maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it's great,” he added.

Earlier, the couple had joked about their height difference on Graham Norton's talk show. Zendaya said that because of their height difference her feet used to land before Tom's during the shoots. She said, “There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there. He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference, we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

Tom and Zendaya were spotted kissing in a car in July, which confirmed their dating rumours. The couple will be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will release in India on December 16 and in the US theatres on December 17.