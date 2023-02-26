New surprises to expect from Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2023

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards has been an annual celebration of television and film since its inception in 1995. It has always been a significant night for Hollywood, as it recognises outstanding performances in various categories, and the world gets to witness their favourite stars walking the red carpet in stunning outfits. However, in 2023, things are about to change. The 29th annual SAG Awards will stream exclusively online for the first time, marking a new era for the show. In this article, we’ll explore what viewers can expect from the SAG Awards 2023.

A historic moment for SAG Awards

The SAG Awards 2023 is set to be a historic moment for the show, as it transitions from a traditional network TV format to a streaming platform. According to Jon Brockett, the show's executive producer, the decision was made due to the changing viewing habits of the audience, who are streaming content more than ever. This move to streaming platforms means that the awards show will be more accessible to a global audience, making it easier for fans to watch their favourite stars receive their awards.

New surprises on SAG Awards 2023

While the format of the SAG Awards may have changed, the show's executive producer promises new surprises to keep audiences engaged. One of the significant changes will be the structure of show breaks, which will include pre-produced packages instead of commercials. This move is expected to keep viewers entertained while allowing for better control over the pace of the show.

Another significant change that viewers can expect is the absence of play-off music during winners’ speeches. In traditional network TV, winners’ speeches are often cut short by the play-off music, but with the absence of network TV constraints, the speeches will be allowed to continue as long as they need to. This move is expected to be well-received by both viewers and the winners, who will have more time to express their gratitude and share their stories.

How to watch SAG Awards 2023

The SAG Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. This year, the awards show will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Future shows will stream live on Netflix beginning in 2024, as part of a multi-year partnership. The ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and no host has been announced yet.

Who's attending SAG Awards 2023?

While there is no official host for the SAG Awards 2023, there will be plenty of presenters announced, including Paul Mescal, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges, Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Zendaya and SAG ambassadors Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson.

Most-nominated movies and TV shows

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once each received five SAG Award nominations, putting them at the top of the list for most-nominated movies. Highly nominated TV shows from this year include Ozark, Barry, The Crown, and Severance.

The SAG Awards 2023 is set to be an exciting moment for Hollywood, marking a new era for the show. With the move to streaming platforms, viewers can expect more accessibility and new surprises. SAG Awards 2023 is a must-watch for anyone who loves film and television and wants to celebrate the best performances of the year.