Nick Carter accused and sued for rape allegations, is it a ‘PR stunt'?

Famous American pop star Nick Carter is being taken to court by singer Melissa Schuman.

Image Credit: Getty

She claimed that back in 2003, when she was 18 and Nick was 22, he performed oral sex without her consent before forcing her to commute.

Schuman alleged in her court documents that Carter took her virginity against her will, even though she begged Carter that she is not ready for this before marriage.

Back in November, 2017, Schuman first accused the famous pop star of raping her and filed a report at Santa Monica Police Department. But the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office denied any prosecution because the statute of limitations was over.

Apparently, a California law that came into effect earlier this year extended the statute of limitation and sexual assaults claims. That’s why now Schuman takes it all to a judge.

Image Credit: Getty

Nick has denied all the allegations against him, in fact he sued Schumar for defamation and trying to extort money from him earlier this year. This suit was also part of his ongoing litigation which was filed by Shannon Ruth, who accused Carter for sexual abuse in a tour bus.

Liane K. Wakayama, Nick’s attorney stated, “Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 and it still is.” The attorney continued, “ A judge is Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends and his family.”

The lawyer concluded saying, “In light of our progress in Nevada, this kind of response is at once both predictable and pathetic. But this PR stunt [by Schuman] won’t shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms. Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused.”

