Nick Jonas calls daughter Malti Marie 'amazing,' says becoming a father has been 'life changing' for him

Nick Jonas gushed over his wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a new interview. Nick and Priyanka became parents to Malti via surrogacy in January this year. They had to wait for over three months before they could bring her home as she was born prematurely. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she steps out with daughter Malti Marie

In a recent interview, Nick said that the saying about people's lives changing after becoming a parent has been 'certainly' true for him as well. He also spoke about Priyanka Chopra's newfound interest in golf.

Asked about how fatherhood's been for him, the singer told Entertainment Tonight, "It is certainly life-changing. She (Malti) is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy." Nick was speaking to ET at the ACC Golf Championship in Stateline, Nevada, and mentioned that his daughter is not present at the venue. He said, "She is actually not here right now. She is at Lake Tahoe...All is good."

Nick was further asked if Priyanka has also started golfing, and he confirmed it, while revealing the actor's favourite part about the sports. He said, "She's picking the game up. She looks great in the golf clothes, so she loves that part."

Before attending the golf tournament, Nick had also joined Malti and Priyanka near Lake Tahoe. In a video Priyanka reshared on her Instagram Stories, she along with Nick, her mother Madhu Chopra, and some friends, was hanging out at an outdoor restaurant.

Though Malti was not seen in the video, Priyanka had shared a picture of herself with Malti from a hike, in which the toddler's face was covered with a heart emoji. The picture also had Priyanka's longtime friend Tamanna Dutt who had her son in her lap. She captioned it, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies."

