Nicole Kidman makes rare comment on Tom Cruise, their marriage

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman has given an insight into her marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Tom Cruise. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, for its upcoming October issue, Nicole discussed the immense media scrutiny their relationship invited in the 1990s.

Nicole and Tom met on the set of their 1990 movie Days of Thunder and got married just six months after the movie's release. They were together for more than a decade and even adopted two children. However, they split in 2001.

She said that her acting career was eclipsed by the attention that was given to her personal life and marriage. She blames the media for it.

She said, "I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way."

She further added, "I'm wary at times, and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach." She added that the episode left her ‘open’ to other experiences, such as when she finally met her now-husband, country singer Keith Urban.

Also read: Tom Cruise talks about his leaked Covid rant on Mission: Impossible 7 set, says 'there was a lot at stake at that point'

"My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open,'" she said.

Keith and Nicole met in 2005 and he knew even back then that she would one day become his wife. They now have three kids together.

Tom, meanwhile, married Katie Holmes in 2006 after his divorce with Nicole. He had daughter Suri with her. Katie and Tom also got divorced in 2012, reportedly due to his association with the Church of Scientology. He has not been seen with his daughter publicly since 2013.