Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith Margaret makes rare appearance in new ad with mom; fans call her ‘beautiful young lady’

Australian star Nicole Kidman has been crowned the new brand ambassador for Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté. And for the first announcement/advert, she brought her lovely daughter Faith Margaret (14) on board too. Nicole Kidman brought in her daughter Faith Margaret for a new ad for Clé de Peau Beauté.

Mom and Daughter team up

The brand shared the announcement video on social media on Friday and it shows Nicole in various looks and outfits. The video is almost completely shot in black and white except at the end. At one point, Faith joins her mother in the frame as they share a beautiful, long hug. Faith look pretty with her dark hair, a stark contrast against her mother's iconic blonde locks.

Fans were also in love with the mother-daughter duo. “Faith Margaret is a beautiful young lady,” read a comment. “What a beautiful picture of them hugging each other. Looking at their faces it shows the depth of love they have for each other. That's pretty beautiful to see,” said another person.

“They are beautiful but just goes to show, not your talent or beauty, but nepotism at its best…,” read another comment.

On working with her daughter

Nicole is married to singer Kieth Urban and Faith is their youngest daughter. She also has daughter Sunday Rose, 17, with Urban. Her older children are Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex Tom Cruise. Both were adopted by the former couple.

Nicole spoke about shooting with Faith in an interview with People. “My other daughter [Sunday] is modeling now, and so when they said, ‘Would Faith be in this with you?’ I was like, ‘Faithy, do you want to be in this?’ And she was like, ‘Yes.’ So we flew out together and we were able to just have fun on the set.”

"It was just sort of a magical, dreamlike experience, which I hope when people see the campaign, they get,” she said. “She’s my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14. It was one of those things where you say, ‘This isn’t a job. This is actually a gift.’ "

What's next for Nicole?

Nicole is among the busiest actors around right now. She was last seen in Nine Perfect Strangers, Holland and Babygirl. She is now working with Sandra Bullock on Practical Magic sequel.