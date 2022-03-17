Nimrat Kaur: There’s a lot of dignity of labour abroad

It was in 2014 that actor Nimrat Kaur made her Hollywood debut with the fourth season of Homeland, a television series. After landing another television series, Wayward Pines, and the eighth season of Homeland, she is now all set to appear in the second season of the web series, Foundation.

Sharing her excitement on bagging her third gig in Hollywood, she says, “It’s a science fiction show, a genre I haven’t attempted before. It’s surreal and extremely otherworldly. It’s a guest appearance, but sci-fi has fascinated me always. In fact, Isaac Asimov’s (science fiction writer) works are at the top of my list. I’m truly elated to be partaking in something like this.”

Quiz if her if she has finally adapted to the working culture in the West and the 40-year-old says, “I don’t think one can ever quite get used to how Hollywood functions because each time you work abroad, it’s a different kettle of fish, in terms of the subject of the project or the country you’re shooting in.”

But Kaur hopes that Hollywood is more acquainted with her skill set now. She explains, “As you work more and more, you get new projects by word of mouth. And sometimes, the people who you’ve worked with want you in their upcoming projects. One of the reasons why Foundation came to me is because I had worked with the director in Homeland.”

The Airlift (2016) actor hails the film industry there for meting out equal treatment to everyone. “Abroad, there’s a lot of dignity of labour, which is very impressive. Everybody is treated in the best way possible under any given circumstance. There’s a lot to learn from that such as discipline. Timelines are followed in a very particular manner. As for us [Bollywood], unfortunately, we don’t have their kind of scale for the most part, but we’re getting there,” Kaur concludes.

