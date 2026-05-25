How a tiny 7 crore film became 2026's biggest hit; beat Michael, Project Hail Mary, Dhurandhar 2 with 10000% profit

The year 2026 has been a golden one for the box office worldwide. While India has had the sensational Dhurandhar 2, Hollywood, too, has given big hits like Michael, Project Hail Mary, and the The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Collectively, these four films have grossed over $2.5 billion worldwide. Yet, none of them is the most profitable film this year. That record belongs to a film that is still running in theatres, and has already earned 100x its budget.

The biggest box office hit of 2026

Inde Navarrette in a still from the indie horror film, Obsession.

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Writer-director Curry Barker’s independent horror film, Obsession, is arguably the biggest success story at theatres this year. The film, which released earlier this month, has been going from strength to strength at the box office, minting more money each week. Made on a shoestring budget of $750K (around ₹7 crore), it has already grossed $80 million (over ₹750 crore) worldwide. That is a profit of over 10000%, the highest for any film this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Obsession has completed just over ten days in theatres, but is surprisingly picking up pace now. It earned $22 million in North America in its second weekend, up from $16 million in its opening weekend. Despite its limited scale of release, it is a hit overseas as well, earning $21 million outside North America. Obsession is steadily moving in on the $100 million mark. Once it crosses that, it will only be the third sub-million-dollar film to earn over $100 million, after Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project. How Obsession beat Michael and Project Hail Mary {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Obsession has completed just over ten days in theatres, but is surprisingly picking up pace now. It earned $22 million in North America in its second weekend, up from $16 million in its opening weekend. Despite its limited scale of release, it is a hit overseas as well, earning $21 million outside North America. Obsession is steadily moving in on the $100 million mark. Once it crosses that, it will only be the third sub-million-dollar film to earn over $100 million, after Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project. How Obsession beat Michael and Project Hail Mary {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Obsession has a landing cost of under $1 million. It has already grossed a 100 times that, and will only add more as it continues to generate buzz globally. In comparison, Michael has so far earned $788 million, just 5 times its budget. Project Hail Mary has earned $675 million, about 3 times its budget. Non Hollywood blockbusters have done better. Chinese sports comedy, made on a budget of $40 million, has earned over 16 times that ($650 million), while Bollywood actioner Dhurandhar 2 has made $200 million, roughly 17 times its budget of around $12 million. Obsession’s low budget has helped it eclipse these much bigger films. All about Obsession {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Obsession has a landing cost of under $1 million. It has already grossed a 100 times that, and will only add more as it continues to generate buzz globally. In comparison, Michael has so far earned $788 million, just 5 times its budget. Project Hail Mary has earned $675 million, about 3 times its budget. Non Hollywood blockbusters have done better. Chinese sports comedy, made on a budget of $40 million, has earned over 16 times that ($650 million), while Bollywood actioner Dhurandhar 2 has made $200 million, roughly 17 times its budget of around $12 million. Obsession’s low budget has helped it eclipse these much bigger films. All about Obsession {{/usCountry}}

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Written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker, Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him, resulting in horrifying consequences. Obsession premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before a theatrical release on May 15. It has received positive reviews.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

box office obsession Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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