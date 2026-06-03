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Obsession box office collection day 6: Horror film sensation remains steady in India, crosses 15 crore

Obsession India box office collection day 6: The film is written, edited and directed by Curry Barker in his directorial debut.

Jun 03, 2026 10:26 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Obsession box office collection day 6: The new horror film, Obsession, has become a surprise hit in India in just a few days of release. Even on weekdays, the Hollywood film starring no major A-List star has attracted audiences and remained steady, even beating the Bollywood release, Chand Mera Dil. Take a look at its performance in India so far. (Also read: How Obsession's most shocking jumpscare scene was shot using a doll, jelly glass, fake blood, lots of shaking. Watch)

Obsession shows momentum

Obsession box office collection day 6: Inde Navarrette's performance in the film garnered praise.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Obsession has collected 2.51 crore on its sixth day of release. The film collected 3 crore on Tuesday, and has so far shown an impressive hold over the box office even in the middle of the week. The positive word of mouth on social media and the staggering box office numbers worldwide seem to be the reasons audiences in India are so eager to see Obsession. Its highest single-day collection remains on its first Sunday, when it minted 3.25 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections to 18.12 crore and total India net to 15.26 crore so far. The film was released in US theatres before India, on May 15.

Ananya Panday joined the growing list of fans of the film after watching Obsession. Taking to Instagram Stories, she revealed that the psychological horror thriller stayed with her long after the credits rolled and left a lasting impression on her. She wrote, “I can't get this film out of my head... safe to say I am obsessed.”

 
obsession horror film horror box office india
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Obsession box office collection day 6: Horror film sensation remains steady in India, crosses 15 crore
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