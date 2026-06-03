How Obsession's most shocking jumpscare scene was shot using a doll, jelly glass, fake blood, lots of shaking. Watch

There are many scenes from Curry Barker’s Obsession featuring Bear (Michael Johnston) and Nikki (Inde Navarrette) that stick with you long after the film is done. Even if the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) changes in India (despite the A rating) mean you lose some key context, the film still leaves you with a deeply unsettling feeling. Know how the film’s most shocking scene was shot. *Spoilers ahead* Megan Lawless, Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in the scene from Obsession.

Obsession’s most shocking scene In a key scene towards the end of Obsession, Bear is taking a breather from an increasingly erratic Nikkie with their friend Sarah (Megan Lawless). The modified scene in India shows Nikki turning up to their rendezvous out of nowhere, and the next thing you know, Sarah has been beaten to pulp – literally. Nikki tells a shocked and terrified Bear that their friend’s death is his fault. The scene was still a massive jumpscare, even in its abridged form.

In the uncensored scene, Nikki appears out of nowhere as Bear and Sarah sit in a car and take a moment for themselves. She smashes the car window with her head and repeatedly smashes Sarah’s face into a heavy object that has been described as a brick. She only stops when their friend’s face is reduced to an unrecognisable mess, a small glimpse of which we see in the Indian version of the film.

Curry told Dread Central that the original scene was much more graphic, and he had to shorten it to avoid an NC-17 rating in the US. “There was about six or seven more smashes. And we were getting an NC-17 rating. And so they were like, 'you’ve got to take out some of the smashes.' And I was like, 'I’m not taking out a single bash.' But I did. It still feels really f**king hardcore.”