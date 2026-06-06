Before Obsession, Inde Navarrette found her break in Indian director's low-budget romantic film: Know all about it

The success of Obsession has turned its leads, Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, into overnight stars. Inde, in particular, has been hailed for her performance as a woman caught in a wish and forced to ‘love’ her friend, with many calling it Oscar-worthy. However, not many know that the young actor first made her mark in an Indian filmmaker’s romantic drama years ago.

Inde Navarrette’s film for an Indian director

Obsession star Inde Navarrette worked in Indian filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade's short film at 17.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2018, when Inde was still a teenager, she worked on the romantic short film Cross Words Together, directed by Indian director Shubham Sanjay Shevade. The film featured a 17-year-old Inde as one of the three protagonists. Shubham shared some BTS shots from the film after Obsession’s success and wrote a note for Inde. “8 years ago, I directed a short film - Cross Words Together and had the privilege of working with @indenavarrette. Looking back at these BTS photos today, it's amazing to see how far she's come. Long before the world started obsessing over her performance in Obsession (@obsessionthemovie), I was fortunate enough to witness her talent firsthand while directing her in a romantic short film,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Cross Words Together explored love through the eyes of three women at different stages in their lives. Inde played a teenager, a young girl ‘trying to understand what love means’, the filmmaker recently told IFP. “The role required a certain innocence and emotional honesty, and that’s something she brought naturally to the screen,” Shubham added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cross Words Together explored love through the eyes of three women at different stages in their lives. Inde played a teenager, a young girl ‘trying to understand what love means’, the filmmaker recently told IFP. “The role required a certain innocence and emotional honesty, and that’s something she brought naturally to the screen,” Shubham added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cross Words Together was Shubham’s thesis film. The SAG-approved project allowed Inde, a 17-year-old aspiring actor, to qualify for membership in the Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG). The film was later picked up by Amazon Studios’ Shorts programme.

In his social media post, Shubham praised Inde’s growth over the years and wrote, “So happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves. Proud to have been a small part of her journey.”

Inde Navarrette in Obsession

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession is a horror thriller that follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a seemingly timid young man who wishes that the girl he likes would fall in love with him. The wish comes true, but Nikki (Inde) loves him only as she is forced to, against her will. The film has been praised for addressing sensitive issues such as consent, women’s autonomy, and the nice-guy trope in modern dating. Inde’s performance has been called one of the highlights.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Obsession, made on a tiny budget of $750K, has been an overwhelming success at the box office. The film has grossed $171 million worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable films of all time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

obsession Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON