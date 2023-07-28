Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Barbenheimer box office opening week collection: Oppenheimer and Barbie together make 100 crore in India

Barbenheimer box office opening week collection: Oppenheimer and Barbie together make 100 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 28, 2023 10:14 AM IST

Barbenheimer box office: Barbie made ₹27.5 crore in 7 days, while Oppenheimer earned more than double of that amount, ₹ 73.15 crore, on opening week in India.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer released on the same day in India – July 21. In their first week at the Indian box office, the two Hollywood films together made 100.6 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.com. After seven days of release, the inextricably linked Barbie and Oppenheimer, together termed Barbenheimer, earned 27.5 crore nett and 73.15 crore nett, respectively. Also read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office

Barbenheimer box office numbers

Margot Robbie in Barbie (left) and Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer had performed well on its first six days at the box office and earned 67.9 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.com. On Thursday, day 7 of its release in India, the Cillian Murphy-starrer earned 5.25 crore nett, taking its week one collection to 73.15 crore. The movie stars Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the development of the atomic bomb.

Meanwhile, on day 7 of its release, Barbie earned 2 crore nett in India, as per a Sacnilk.com report, taking its total week one collection to 27.5 crore nett. The Greta Gerwig directorial features Margot Robbie as a ‘stereotypical’ version of the famous doll. The film also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Oppenheimer and Barbie box office records

Since its release on July 21, Barbie broke several box office records, including the largest opening of 2023. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had the biggest global opening for a biopic. Barbie and Oppenheimer together grossed more than $511 million worldwide and $235.5 million in the US over the first weekend.

As per a Deadline report, Barbie has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of many other female-led movies. It also holds the record for the largest opening for a female-directed film in the US, outstripping Captain Marvel's $153.4 million. The film also has the largest grossing day of 2023, $70.8 million.

Oppenheimer marked Christopher Nolan’s third-highest-grossing opening weekend ever, both global and in the US. It is reportedly also the biggest non-superhero Christopher Nolan opening weekend in 55 markets, including the UK and Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil, as well as the biggest opening day for a Christopher Nolan film in 33 markets, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, India, Netherlands, Argentina and Belgium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
christopher nolan greta gerwig
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP